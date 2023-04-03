Watch Xolo Maridueña Gain Superpowers and Fly to Space in DC Studios' 'Blue Beetle' Trailer

DC Studios has a new superhero on the horizon.

On Monday, Warner Bros. released the official trailer for its upcoming film Blue Beetle, which stars Cobra Kai's Xolo Maridueña as recent college graduate Jaime Reyes, who takes on superpowers from a piece of alien technology called the Scarab.

The trailer shows Jaime obtain the Scarab from Jenny (Bruna Marquezine) while at a job interview. Although he's told not to open the fast food box it's inside, Jaime eventually inspects the device, which attaches itself to his face and grants him "with an incredible suit of armor capable of extraordinary and unpredictable powers, forever changing his destiny," according to an official synopsis for the movie.

As Jenny explains in the trailer, the Scarab is "some kind of world-destroying weapon" that attaches itself to and then protects its host, as Susan Sarandon's character Victoria insists that the device belongs to her and Jaime's uncle Rudy (George Lopez) offers advice on what he should do with his newfound abilities.

Maridueña was originally cast in the Blue Beetle role in 2021; he makes for DC Studios' first-ever Latino superhero as the studio undergoes a significant period of change.

DC Studios co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran are currently planning a new direction for the overall DC Universe that will officially begin with the in-the-works Superman: Legacy.

In January, Gunn, 56, said in an interview with DC.com that Blue Beetle is "totally disconnected from everything that came before" in the superhero franchise and can be considered part of the company's new interconnected universe moving forward.

DC's upcoming movie The Flash, expected to release June 16, is expected to reset the DC Universe via a time travel and multiverse storyline that will feature both Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck as their respective portrayals of Batman. Blue Beetle is the first DC film releasing after The Flash.

Aside from Maridueña, the new movie stars Adriana Barraza, Damían Alcázar, Elpidia Carrillo, Bruna Marquezine, Jenny Kord, Raoul Max Trujillo, George Lopez, Harvey Guillén and Belissa Escobedo. The film is written by Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer and directed by Angel Manuel Soto (Charm City Kings).

Blue Beetle hits theaters on August 18.