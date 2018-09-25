Watch Will Smith Bungee Jump Out of Helicopter Into Grand Canyon for 50th Birthday

Will Smith is celebrating his 50th birthday in a big way.

The actor marked the special occasion by bungee jumping out of a helicopter and into the Grand Canyon on Tuesday. Will Smith: The Jump was live-streamed on the actor’s YouTube channel was hosted by longtime friend and former costar Alfonso Ribeiro.

Smith live-streamed his big jump as part of an initiative to raise awareness and donations for Global Citizen’s education campaigns — the organization works to combat global poverty and hunger.

Wife and actress Jada Pinkett-Smith, along with his children, sons Trey and Jaden and daughter Willow, were all present to witness the 1,000-foot jump over The Grand Canyon from a helicopter.

In the live stream, the actor admitted he was terrified of making the jump, saying, “I’ve had an interesting relationship with fear my whole life. [When I was younger, my family and I], we drove to the Grand Canyon and I remember having a deeply meaningful experience of how beautiful it was but I was terrified of walking to the edge. All my family walked up to the edge but I stayed back, too scared to take in the beauty. I’ve made it a point in my life to attack anything that I’m scared of.”

“I hate being scared,” Smith added. “When the guys at Yes Theory challenged me [to bungee jump] I said, ‘Damn it,’ because I hate being scared.”

Arriving at The Grand Canyon, Smith was greeted by cheering fans, with Jaden telling Ribeiro, “I can’t believe that he’s doing it, actually, it’s crazy. I’m excited.”

Right before his jump, several of his famous friends wished him a happy birthday, including Tom Cruise, Thandie Newton, LeBron James and DJ Khaled to name a few.

Smith auctioned the chance to watch the stunt play out live through Omaze last month in exchange for donations to the cause.

The actor previously posted a video of his first-ever bungee jump, when his team traveled to Africa’s famous Victoria Falls. The actor revealed he had always wanted to see the 355-foot waterfall in Zimbabwe since he was a child.