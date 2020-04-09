Watch Wild Audience Reactions to Avengers: Endgame to Be Reminded of Going to the Movies

Remember movie theaters?

That communal sensation of watching a movie with a group of strangers seems faraway as the world practices social distancing. One Marvel fan wants to remind people of the theater experience by sharing wild audience reactions to Avengers: Endgame, last year’s record-breaking Marvel blockbuster.

“Just stop what you’re doing and enjoy listening to the #AvengersEndgame opening night crowd react to Captain America wielding Thor’s hammer,” fan Sean Gustin tweeted alongside a 48-second video.

The video shows the epic moment Thor’s mighty hammer Mjolnir rises into the air and flies into Chris Evan’s Captain America’s hand — a moment first teased in 2015’s Avengers: Age of Ultron.

Audio in the video shows the opening night crowd, full of diehard Marvel fans, exploding in cheers, claps and laughs as Cap uses the hammer and his shield to take on the movie’s main baddie, Josh Brolin’s Thanos.

Marvel Studios’ president Kevin Feige got in on the fun, retweeting Gustin’s video, calling it “a nice reminder of what we were all doing together almost exactly 1 year ago.”

Gustin also shared a second video, showing the moment all the other Avengers, previously thought dead, make their return after the team manages to collect all six Infinity Stones.

It comes after a heartbreaking sequence, in which Evan’s Captain America and Chris Hemsworth‘s Thor realize they can’t beat Thanos and his army alone.

But just when it feels like all is lost, Captain America hears the familia voice of best friend Falcon, and the shocked theater erupts into cheers of glee and disbelief as the rest of the Avengers show up in opened portals by Doctor Strange and his magical allies.

It made many people in Gustin’s replies emotional, both thinking of the scene and remembering the feeling of sharing a big moment with a group of people.

“Wow, maybe it’s what’s going on at the moment but seeing that again really got to me. Maybe it’s hearing a crowd of people together, or that I’ve read those characters since I was a kid or that End Game was just incredible, but that’s one of my fave scenes in all of cinema,” wrote one user.

Regal Cinemas and AMC Theaters announced in March the shutting down of its chain of theaters after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommended new guidelines that limit social gatherings to less than 10 people to battle the coronavirus outbreak.