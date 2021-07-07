Watch Two YouTubers Recreate Dumb & Dumber's Mini-Bike Trip to Aspen: 'We Logged 382 Miles'

Fans Zack Courts and Ari Henning documented their time building a replica of the film's mini-bike and riding it from Nebraska to Colorado

After watching Dumb & Dumber several times as kids, two YouTubers took on the ultimate movie challenge.

Last week, fans Zack Courts and Ari Henning shared a video on YouTube documenting their experience recreating the mini-bike scene from Jim Carrey and Jeff Daniels' 1994 comedy classic.

In a 30-minute episode of Courts and Henning's "Common Tread XP" series on Revzilla's YouTube channel, the two bikers documented their experience building characters Lloyd and Harry's motorbike "hog" from scratch and actually travelling from the plains of Nebraska to Aspen, Colorado. The video has since logged nearly 800,000 views.

According to a blog post detailing the trip, Courts said the nearly 400-mile journey began on a 29-degree day in Nebraska, leading up to a slow ride on mostly dirt roads.

"We were hoping that this would reach wider and would resonate with people that aren't necessarily into motorcycles and it seems like it has," Courts told the Aspen Times. "We wanted it to be cold, we wanted there to be snow and we wanted it to be aligned with when the movie suggests they actually did the trip."

In the blog post, Courts wrote, "In the end, we logged 382 miles and burned seven gallons of gas; plus two and a half rear tires. In the major motion picture, Lloyd traded Harry's van for the hog (straight up) and claimed to be able to get 70 mpg with the mini bike. We averaged 54, with what was likely a larger engine and some poor tuning to start. Our most efficient tank was 62 mpg, so if you figure the 'kid back in town' had his jetting sorted for 5,000 feet of elevation, 70 mpg seems reasonable."

On Instagram, Henning told his followers that this "ridiculous" journey might have been the "dumbest video" he and Courts made together, adding the iconic line from the film, "Still wanna go to Aspen?!"