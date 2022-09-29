Watch Timothée Chalamet and Taylor Russell Fall in Love and Kill in 'Bones and All' Trailer

Timothée Chalamet is going gory.

On Thursday, MGM Studios released the new trailer for Luca Guadagnino's upcoming film Bones and All, starring Chalamet, 26, alongside Taylor Russell, Michael Stuhlbarg, Mark Rylance, André Holland and Chloe Sevigny.

"Bones and All is a story of first love between Maren (Russell), a young woman learning how to survive on the margins of society, and Lee (Chalamet), an intense and disenfranchised drifter," an official synopsis of the movie reads. "A liberating road odyssey of two young people coming into their own, searching for identity and chasing beauty in a perilous world that cannot abide who they are."

The film's trailer teases the romance — and violence — that plays out as Maren and Lee's relationship progresses throughout the upcoming film, set to Leonard Cohen's 2016 song "You Want It Darker."

Scenes of Maren and Lee sunbathing by a river and passionately kissing give way to imagery of a bloodied Lee, who appears to have scars on his chest. In one moment in the 85-second long trailer, Lee hits a person with what looks like a tire iron in a parking lot, knocking them to the ground.

"You don't think I'm a bad person?" Lee asks Maren, with their foreheads intimately pressed together.

Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures

Shots of someone stabbing a person and the pair moving what looks like a dead body play quickly before Maren responds.

"All I think is that I love you," she tells Lee.

"You look like the kind that's convinced himself he's got this under his thumb," Jake (Stuhlbarg) tells Lee in an outdoor scene set at night, cross-cut with images of what appears to be Lee killing two separate people. "But you pull on one little thread and…."

The trailer briefly lingers on Lee waking up in a car, startled, before it gives way to sweet moments of him and Maren on a Ferris wheel and disturbing scenes of them committing acts of violence. In one shot, Maren stares into a mirror, blood dripping from her mouth.

Yannis Drakoulidis/Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures

Rylance's character, named Sully according to IMDB, appears only in the trailer's final moments, putting a finger to his lips to ask for silence.

"Maybe love will set you free," Sully's voiceover says over shots of Lee and Maren kissing as the trailer ends.

Bones and All is based on the 2015 novel of the same name by Camille DeAngelis. Producer David Kajganich, who wrote and produced Guadagnino's 2018 film Suspiria, penned the screenplay, while Guadagnino directs and produces as well. Chalamet is also listed as a producer on the film, which features music by Nine Inch Nails' Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross.

The film also stars David Gordon Green, Jessica Harper and Jake Horowitz.

Bones and All hits theaters on Wednesday, Nov. 23.