Tiffany Haddish was on hand to unveil her wax figure at Madame Tussauds in Las Vegas to the surprise of several guests who came to see it

Watch Tiffany Haddish Meet Her Own Wax Figure—and Prank Fans at Its Unveiling in Las Vegas!

Tiffany Haddish went undercover to unveil her very own wax figure at Madame Tussauds, and the encounter was one for the books!

The comedian and actress, 41, got to see her wax figure for the first time while at the Las Vegas location of the famed wax figure museum.

Haddish shared a video of her meeting her copy on Instagram Wednesday, writing in the caption, "@madametussaudsusa I am so Honored to be made into a wax figure that actually looks like me. Thank you to #madametussaudsusa and my glam squad hair by: @hair4kicks Make-up by: @makeupbydionne styled by: @luxurylaw."

"Hey girl, hey," Haddish said as she sees her own wax figure for the first time. "You look just like me, girl. The naps in the back matches my naps! Your dress is impeccable. She ready!"

In a second video also included in her Instagram post, Haddish revealed she went undercover as a "Selfie Specialist."

"Today we're going to prank some guests," she said. "I'm going to be standing around pretending to be a selfie expert."

Haddish covered her face with a face mask, glasses, a black hat, and a sweatshirt as she greeted visitors. Those who looked closely at the "specialist" quickly caught on to the fact it was the Girls Trip star herself.

"Wait a minute," one visitor said. "Holy crap!"