The event is taking place Thursday, March 4 Time at 3 PM PT/6 PM. ET

Watch the Raya and the Last Dragon Virtual Red Carpet Event with PEOPLE

Disney's latest animated adventure Raya and the Last Dragon is almost here and PEOPLE wants to invite you to the launch!

Disney has teamed up with PEOPLE to exclusively host Thursday's Raya and the Last Dragon launch event with PEOPLE West Coast Senior Editor Melody Chiu hosting a conversation with voice cast, including Kelly Marie Tran, Awkwafina, Izaac Wang, Gemma Chan, Daniel Dae Kim, Benedict Wong, Sandra Oh, Thalia Tran and Ross Butler.

Raya and the Last Dragon

The launch event will also feature a behind-the-scenes look at the film with the filmmakers, along with an edited-down version of the Animating Tuk Tuk Virtual Event, sponsored by LG Displays. The event will conclude with the debut of the music video for "Lead the Way," the end credits song written and performed by singer-songwriter Jhené Aiko.

Image zoom Credit: Walt Disney Pictures

Raya and the Last Dragon features the voice of Tran as Raya, who must track down the last dragon to save the kingdom of Kumandra in ancient Asia against monsters known as Druun.

To watch, head to PEOPLE.com, PeopleTV, PEOPLE Twitter, PeopleTV Twitter, PEOPLE Facebook, PeopleTV Facebook and YouTube.