Watch the New Heart-Pounding Trailer for Mulan Ahead of the Film's Disney+ Debut

Mulan is ready for battle.

On Wednesday, the latest teaser for the highly-anticipated live-action film dropped, showing the heroine facing off against Northern invaders of China in a series of action-packed fight scenes.

“It is my duty to fight for the kingdom,” Mulan says before nailing a complicated sword trick and flipping off of a horse mid-combat.

Fans also get a better glimpse of Mulan’s new villain, the powerful witch Xian Lang, as she confronts Mulan in the wilderness. “You will die pretending to be something you’re not,” she tells Mulan.

“Yet here I stand,” the warrior powerfully responds.

The remake, which follows the original animated 1998 film, tells the story of Hua Mulan, the eldest daughter of an honored warrior, who steps in to take the place of her ailing father after the Emperor of China issues a decree that one man per family must serve in the Imperial Army to defend the country from Northern invaders. Masquerading as a man, Hua Jun, she is tested every step of the way and must harness her inner-strength and embrace her true potential.

Disney will release the film Sept. 4 on its streaming site Disney+ for a rental price of $29.99 amid the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, according to Variety.

The rental price comes on top of the monthly subscription price for those who already have Disney+. In countries where Disney+ is not available, the movie will debut in theaters, Variety reported.

Mulan was originally set for a theatrical debut in the U.S. in March but Disney postponed the release as the coronavirus shut down countries around the world. The company then pushed the date back to July, before settling on a September release date on Disney+.

Actress Liu Yifei plays Hua Mulan, who transforms from obedient daughter to China’s greatest warrior in director Niki Caro’s film. Yifei was cast after a year-long global casting search and has been previously seen in The Forbidden Kingdom and Once Upon a Time, among other films.