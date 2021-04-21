Watch First 7 Very Bloody Minutes of Mortal Kombat Before It Hits HBO Max and Opens in Theaters

The Mortal Kombat movie is almost here, and the first 7 minutes have fans anticipating it more than ever.

HBO Max released a peek at the movie on Wednesday by making the first sequence available to watch. Set in 1617, the clip shows Hanzo Hasashi's compound in Japan as he shares a peaceful moment with his family.

That's all quickly disturbed when he steps away and his family is attacked by the deadly Sub-Zero fighter, who has the power to grow ice shards on his skin and freeze his victims to death.

The rest of the scene shows just how much bloody action the movie promises.

The first trailer for the movie previously gave fans a taste of what the plot will follow.

It started by introducing a superhuman fugitive with a similar dragon mark to Lewis Kan's Cole Young, a washed-up MMA fighter who knows nothing about his ancestral ties to the championship that only accepts the best fighters.

Mortal Kombat Mortal Kombat | Credit: Warner Bros.

"Throughout history, different cultures all over the world reference a great tournament of champions. That dragon marking, I think it's an invitation to fight for something known as Mortal Kombat," Sonya Blade (Jessica McNamee) tells him after Major Jackson "Jax" Briggs (Supergirl's Mehcad Brooks) tells Cole to find her for answers.

"Blood represents family," director Simon McQuoid told Entertainment Weekly. "Blood represents a connection. Blood represents who we are. Without getting too overcomplicated, what we did is use blood executionally."

Fans of the game will be happy to see several details make it into the live-action film, including the use of the kunai blade, used by fan-favorite game character Hanzo Hasashi/Scorpion.

"We did a bit of research and the kunai is actually an ancient Japanese gardening tool," the director explained to EW. "So, one of the earliest shots in the movie is the kunai blade being used as a gardening tool by Hanzo's wife."