Watch the First Trailer for Brad Pitt’s New Sci-Fi Drama Ad Astra

Image zoom 20th Century Fox

The first trailer for Brad Pitt’s new film, Ad Astra, has just dropped, taking fans into the space-time continuum.

In the new action-packed, sci-fi drama, Pitt blasts off as astronaut Roy McBride, who sets off on a mission to explore the unknown edges of the solar system trying to find his long lost father played by Tommy Lee Jones, who went missing while looking for extraterrestrial life.

The trailer reveals that the world could be a stake if McBride doesn’t find his father, who was experimenting with “highly classified material” when he disappeared and could be causing “the surge”— which seems to be a catastrophic glitch causing power outages and technological malfunctions.

Image zoom 20th Century Fox

Fans appear to be excited about the new film following the trailer’s release. One Twitter-user commented on its likeness to Joseph Conrad’s classic, dark novel, Heart of Darkness, something director James Gray also referenced in an interview in 2017 with Collider.

“I’m terrified by it. The science-fiction genre is so tricky because there are elements of fantasy usually involved, and there are also fantastical elements,” the filmmaker told the outlet at the time. “What I’m trying to do is the most realistic depiction of space travel that’s been put in a movie and to basically say, ‘Space is awfully hostile to us.’”

“It’s kind of a Heart of Darkness story about traveling to the outer edge of our solar system,” Gray, who is best known for his work on The Immigrant and The Lost City of Z, added. “I have a lot of hopes for it but it is certainly ambitious.”

Pitt and Jones are joined by Liv Tyler, Donald Sutherland and Oscar-nominated actress Ruth Negga in the film.

See all the stars when Ad Astra launches into theaters Sept. 20.