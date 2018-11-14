Taron Egerton Can Sing! Watch Actor Sing an Elton John Song Ahead of Playing Him in Rocketman

Elton John‘s legendary catalog of music is in good hands with Taron Egerton.

The Welsh actor, 29, is taking on the iconic singer in the upcoming Rocketman — a look back at John’s life from the beginning of his career to global success told through his unforgettable songs.

And while the teaser trailer showed off a bit of Egerton’s singing, the actor decided to give fans another sneak peek while promoting his latest movie, Robin Hood.

Egerton stopped by SiriusXM’s Sway in the Morning show along with his Robin Hood costar Jamie Foxx when host Sway Calloway asked if he could hear a little preview of the actor’s voice. Egerton then launched into a rendition of John’s hit “Your Song,” starting at the 9:50 minute mark below.

The biopic, which started filming in late June, also stars Bryce Dallas Howard, Jamie Bell and Richard Madden. Earlier this month, Egerton and Bell were spotted in character in London in bright ’70s fashion.

And the movie has support from an important person: John himself. The singer tweeted the trailer after its release in Oct. urging fans to see it in theaters next year.

“Here it is, the official teaser trailer for #Rocketman! The epic musical fantasy arrives in cinemas Summer 2019.”

Here it is, the official teaser trailer for #Rocketman! The epic musical fantasy arrives in cinemas Summer 2019. 🚀 https://t.co/1w4TEuLYrX — Elton John (@eltonofficial) October 1, 2018

Rocketman opens May 17, 2019.