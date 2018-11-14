Taron Egerton Can Sing! Watch Actor Sing an Elton John Song Ahead of Playing Him in Rocketman

Ale Russian
November 14, 2018 01:01 PM

Elton John‘s legendary catalog of music is in good hands with Taron Egerton.

The Welsh actor, 29, is taking on the iconic singer in the upcoming Rocketman — a look back at John’s life from the beginning of his career to global success told through his unforgettable songs.

And while the teaser trailer showed off a bit of Egerton’s singing, the actor decided to give fans another sneak peek while promoting his latest movie, Robin Hood.

Egerton stopped by SiriusXM’s Sway in the Morning show along with his Robin Hood costar Jamie Foxx when host Sway Calloway asked if he could hear a little preview of the actor’s voice. Egerton then launched into a rendition of John’s hit “Your Song,” starting at the 9:50 minute mark below.

The biopic, which started filming in late June, also stars Bryce Dallas HowardJamie Bell and Richard Madden. Earlier this month, Egerton and Bell were spotted in character in London in bright ’70s fashion.

RELATED: Watch the First Teaser Trailer for Elton John Biopic Rocketman: ‘It’s Going to Be a Wild Ride’

Dave Benett/Getty Images

And the movie has support from an important person: John himself. The singer tweeted the trailer after its release in Oct. urging fans to see it in theaters next year.

“Here it is, the official teaser trailer for #Rocketman! The epic musical fantasy arrives in cinemas Summer 2019.”

Rocketman opens May 17, 2019.

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.