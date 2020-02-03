Watch All the Super Bowl 2020 Movie Trailers — from Black Widow to Top Gun: Maverick

What’s a Super Bowl without some major movie trailers?

Sunday’s football game was at the epicenter of some highly-anticipated films showing off their latest trailers for the coming year.

While fans were treated to a heated battle between the San Fransisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs, they were also given a glimpse of what’s in store for the 2020 box office.

Take a look at all the trailers that premiered during Super Bowl Sunday below.

A Quiet Place Part II, Release date: March 20

John Krasinski is back (behind the camera) in the highly-anticipated sequel to his hit 2018 film A Quiet Place. The story picks up where the first one left off with Evelyn (Emily Blunt) doing everything within her power to provide a new safe haven for her three children after the death of Krasinski’s Lee.

Mulan, Release date: March 27

Disney’s live-action Mulan is hitting theaters next month with Chinese actress Yifei Liu bringing the female warrior to life in this latest live-action retelling of the classic tale.

No Time To Die, Release date: April 10

Daniel Craig returns for the last time as James Bond as the master spy is recruited out of retirement to rescue a kidnapped scientist and stop a mysterious villain who’s armed with dangerous new technology.

Black Widow, Release date: May 1

Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow/Natasha Romanoff gets her due in this solo movie where she must destroy the remnants of the U.S.S.R., which tries to kill her as she finds freedom as a freelance operative in New York City.

Fast 9, Release date: May 22

The latest installment in the Fast and Furious franchise sees the return of Vin Diesel and Michelle Rodriguez as Dom and Letty. While the old crew is back together, they’re also inviting on new talents such as John Cena and Cardi B.

Top Gun: Maverick, Release date: June 26

Tom Cruise dons his flying gear once again in the highly-anticipated sequel to the original 1986 film. This time, he’s a pilot instructor and tasked with training a new force of elite fighter pilots.