Watch Skylar Astin and His Pitch Perfect Costars Rehearse for the 2012 Movie in Throwback Video

Skylar Astin is throwing it back to the role that made him hit it big in Hollywood.

On Thursday, the actor shared an old video of himself and some of the Pitch Perfect cast rehearsing the 2012 film’s big final number, in which Astin’s Barden Treblemakers a cappella group falls to Anna Kendrick, Anna Camp and Brittany Snow‘s Barden Bellas.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Astin, 32, dances around the room in the clip while lip-syncing to CeeLo Green’s “Bright Lights, Big City” while dance instructors are heard giving the group directions. The actor said he was inspired to post the footage after his costar Rebel Wilson posted an old rehearsal video of her own.

“TBT to PP1,” Astin wrote in the caption. “Following Rebels trend, and posting old rehearsal footage. The role of Benji is performed spontaneously by Binky (Ben was at a fitting).”

Missing is Ben Platt, who played the scene-stealing Benji in his first major role.

RELATED: Anna Kendrick Hangs with Her Pitch Perfect Castmates Amid Rumors of a Fourth Film

The movie franchise is also where Astin met and started dating Camp. The two actors began dating in June 2013 and married on October 2016, but “mutually and amicably” split in April 2019 before finalizing their divorce in August of that year.

Image zoom Skylar Astin Skylar Austin/Instagram

Last August, Camp spoke to reporters about her separation from Astin while at the Television Critics Association summer press tour.

“It’s been really scary and liberating at the same time,” she said. “I’m 36 years old. I’ve had some life changes go on. I feel more me than I ever have.”

She continued, “It’s a vulnerable place to be, but it’s also very empowering. I feel really grounded. The decisions I’ve been making have been for the best.”