Watch Simu Liu and Awkwafina Goof Off in Shang-Chi Outtakes

The stars of Marvel's Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings get silly behind-the-scenes of the hit movie

Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings was a smash hit when it opened in September, and now fans can see all of the fun that went down behind-the-scenes, too.

PEOPLE has an exclusive look at the outtakes from Shang-Chi ahead of the movie's home release, including jokes between stars Simu Liu and Awkwafina, plus goofy moments captured while filming.

In one bit, someone tells Liu, 32, "Crazier things have turned out to be true." He replies, "What about like, breathing out of turtle's butts and stuff?" As everyone offscreen breaks into laughter, he adds, "like that crazy?" while keeping an entirely straight face.

shang-chi

Later in the blooper reel, Awkwafina, 33, tells Liu, "Yeah, we can be responsible. We can do that. Or …" as the two raise their eyebrows at each other and smirk as they slowly turn to the camera, making everyone behind it chuckle.

As the co-stars commit to the bit and start to make finger guns at each other, Awkwafina asks, "You know what I mean?" Liu replies, "I know what you mean," but when he adds, "I dig it," he prompts her to walk away in disappointment, despite his protests that "people say that."

Other highlights include Michelle Yeoh dancing during a scene, plus Awkwafina perfecting her "bow drop" while placing down a prop weapon.

shang-chi

Shang-Chi, which originally premiered Sept. 3, tells the story of Shang-Chi, "who must face the past he thought he left behind and confront his father, leader of the dangerous Ten Rings organization," per the film's official description. Along with Awkwafina, who plays Shang-Chi's friend Katy, Shang-Chi also stars Meng'er Zhang, Fala Chen, Florian Munteanu and Tony Leung as Xu Wenwu.

To celebrate the Shang-Chi premiere in September, Liu wrote a passionate message on Instagram about the significance of the movie.

"The sun rose today to a world where Asian superheroes exist as the leads of their story; that is the gift that [director Destin Daniel Cretton] and @marvelstudios has bestowed upon all of us, across all communities, everywhere. A celebration and a sharing of culture, of language, of laughter, of excitement, of sorrow and of heartbreak," he wrote.

He later added, "I've said before that this film will change the world. A smile where there wasn't one before. Pride where there was shame. Compassion where there was ignorance. If we reach out and touch even one person, then aren't all of our lives better for it?"