Watch Shailene Woodley and Sebastian Stan Sing Karaoke Together During Late Night Out

Shailene Woodley and Sebastian Stan are a karaoke match made in heaven!

On Thursday, Woodley, 28, shared on Instagram two videos of herself and Stan, 37, singing together while blowing off steam in-between takes of their new movie Endings, Beginnings. For the karaoke-filled night out, the costars belted both “Hungry Eyes” by Eric Carmen and the Cyndi Lauper hit “Time After Time.”

The scene partners showed off their vocals in the playful clips, with Stan at one point seeming particularly impressed by the Big Little Lies actress’ singing abilities.

“sometime around 3am during weekend 2 or 3 of filming, @imsebastianstan snuck us through some top secret doorway and … and … well,” Woodley captioned the post, recalling the entertaining evening.

In Endings, Beginnings, Woodley plays Daphne, a woman coping with a recent breakup who finds herself caught in a love triangle with Stan’s Frank and Jack, who’s portrayed by Fifty Shades star Jamie Dornan. One a sensible and sensitive academic, the other a spontaneous bad boy, both men vie for Daphne’s affection.

The movie, which also stars Kyra Sedgwick and Matthew Gray Gubler, is directed by Drake Doremus, who previously brought romantic drama fans 2011’s Like Crazy, which starred Anton Yelchin, Jennifer Lawrence and Felicity Jones.

Speaking to Salon about making the movie, Woodley opened up about working with Dornan, 37, and Stan, and how they collaborated on developing their on-screen dynamics.

“Luckily, the entire film was improvised. There was an 80-page outline [and] we jumped into it together,” said Woodley. “It takes open and vulnerable and sensitive people to work in this medium. We were fortunate that we were able to do this.”

“We spoke to one another about boundaries, about what’s appropriate, but it wasn’t hard to create these relationships,” she continued. “We had natural chemistry. As actors, we put ourselves in position to have chemistry with others, but when it exists naturally and is unspoken, and we go to the depths of truth and honesty, that’s when you get electric chemistry, and that’s where we were.”

Endings, Beginnings is now available for purchase wherever you stream movies.