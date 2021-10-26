Sandra Bullock stars as Ruth, a woman who has spent 20 years in prison and is determined to reunite with her younger sister, in The Unforgivable

Sandra Bullock Is an Ex-Con on a Mission in Trailer for Crime Drama The Unforgivable

Sandra Bullock is an ex-convict trying to re-enter society after two decades in prison in her latest role.

The Academy Award-winning actress, 57, stars in The Unforgivable, a new drama premiering in theaters and on Netflix this fall. Bullock plays Ruth Slater, a woman desperate to reunite with her younger sister Katie, whom she hasn't seen since she was imprisoned 20 years ago.

The film's official description reads, "Released from prison after serving a sentence for a violent crime, Ruth Slater (Bullock) re-enters a society that refuses to forgive her past. Facing severe judgment from the place she once called home, her only hope for redemption is finding the estranged younger sister she was forced to leave behind."

In Tuesday's newly released trailer, Ruth receives a chilling call in prison right before she's set to be released. As she picks up the phone, a voice tells her, "You're gonna pay for what you did."

While the trailer doesn't share what Ruth's "violent crime" was, she does say that whatever she did was intentional, not an accident. Viola Davis' character reveals that Ruth "killed somebody in cold blood," while Rob Morgan's character calls Ruth "a cop killer" later in the trailer.

After 20 years without her sister, Ruth still can't shake the thought of her, saying at one point in the trailer, "I wonder all the time what she looks like, what she became," later insisting, "I don't quit. Not on Katie."

Bullock told Entertainment Weekly last month that her character in the film committed "a pretty heinous crime," explaining, "There are several people whose lives she affected by this crime she committed, and there's a lot of hatred and anger and bitterness and sorrow associated with her release.

She added, "She wants to find this one person, the only family she had when she went in, and you keep asking yourself, 'Why can't you let it go? This family member was traumatized by your actions — let it go! Stop harming these people all over again.'"

Vincent D'Onofrio, Jon Bernthal, Richard Thomas, Linda Emond, Aisling Franciosi, Emma Nelson, Will Pullen and Thomas Guiry also star in The Unforgivable, which is based on a 2009 British miniseries titled Unforgiven.