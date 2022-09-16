Watch Sadie Sink Grieve a Younger Sister and Fall in Love in Emotional 'Dear Zoe' Trailer

Sadie Sink is leading an upcoming drama.

The Stranger Things and The Whale actress, 20, stars alongside Jessica Capshaw, Justin Bartha, Theo Rossi, Kweku Collins and Mckenzie Noel Rusiewicz in the upcoming film Dear Zoe, in which she plays a teenager struggling to cope with her younger half-sister's death.

"Dear Zoe follows Tess (Sadie Sink), her mother Elly (Jessica Capshaw), stepfather David (Justin Bartha), and little sister Emily (Vivien Lyra Blair) in the aftermath of the unimaginable loss of Tess's other little sister, Zoe (Mckenzie Noel Rusiewicz)," reads an official synopsis for the upcoming film.

"Struggling with a sea of emotions, Tess embarks on a journey where she finds support from surprising sources," the synopsis adds. "Her biological father, Nick (Theo Rossi) a lovable slacker from the wrong side of the tracks, and the charming juvenile delinquent next door, Jimmy (Kweku Collins) Nick and Jimmy provide Tess the time and space she needs to breathe, to live life, to have new adventures, and ultimately to be in a better place to deal with the loss of little Zoe."

The film's trailer teases the grief that plays out after Zoe's (Rusiewicz) death, leaving Tess (Sink) lurching in the aftermath.

Freestyle Digital Media/YouTube

Freestyle Digital Media Courtesy Everett Collection

A love interest, Jimmy (Collins), whom Tess meets while out hanging up signs in her neighborhood, helps Tess enjoy some levity. The trailer shows Tess and Jimmy grow close as he climbs up ladder to her bedroom window, kisses her goodnight, and attend a carnival together, even telling each other "I love you" as they prepare to bungee jump together.

Dear Zoe is adapted from author Philip Beard's 2005 novel of the same name by screenwriters Marc Lhormer and Melissa Martin and directed by Gren Wells.

The movie releases in select theaters and on video on demand Nov. 4.