Watch Sadie Sink Grieve a Younger Sister and Fall in Love in Emotional 'Dear Zoe' Trailer

Dear Zoe is in select theaters and on demand Nov. 4

By
Tommy McArdle
Tommy McArdle

Tommy McArdle is a digital news writer at PEOPLE covering stories across all of the brand's verticals. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Tommy covered the entertainment industry at Looper and sports at The Sporting News and Boston.com. He graduated from Emerson College in 2019.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 16, 2022 04:02 PM

Sadie Sink is leading an upcoming drama.

The Stranger Things and The Whale actress, 20, stars alongside Jessica Capshaw, Justin Bartha, Theo Rossi, Kweku Collins and Mckenzie Noel Rusiewicz in the upcoming film Dear Zoe, in which she plays a teenager struggling to cope with her younger half-sister's death.

"Dear Zoe follows Tess (Sadie Sink), her mother Elly (Jessica Capshaw), stepfather David (Justin Bartha), and little sister Emily (Vivien Lyra Blair) in the aftermath of the unimaginable loss of Tess's other little sister, Zoe (Mckenzie Noel Rusiewicz)," reads an official synopsis for the upcoming film.

"Struggling with a sea of emotions, Tess embarks on a journey where she finds support from surprising sources," the synopsis adds. "Her biological father, Nick (Theo Rossi) a lovable slacker from the wrong side of the tracks, and the charming juvenile delinquent next door, Jimmy (Kweku Collins) Nick and Jimmy provide Tess the time and space she needs to breathe, to live life, to have new adventures, and ultimately to be in a better place to deal with the loss of little Zoe."

The film's trailer teases the grief that plays out after Zoe's (Rusiewicz) death, leaving Tess (Sink) lurching in the aftermath.

Sadie Sink in Dear Zoe Trailer
Freestyle Digital Media/YouTube

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

DEAR ZOE, poster, Sadie Sink (front and far left), Mckenzie Noel Rusiewicz (background right), 2022.
Freestyle Digital Media Courtesy Everett Collection

A love interest, Jimmy (Collins), whom Tess meets while out hanging up signs in her neighborhood, helps Tess enjoy some levity. The trailer shows Tess and Jimmy grow close as he climbs up ladder to her bedroom window, kisses her goodnight, and attend a carnival together, even telling each other "I love you" as they prepare to bungee jump together.

Dear Zoe is adapted from author Philip Beard's 2005 novel of the same name by screenwriters Marc Lhormer and Melissa Martin and directed by Gren Wells.

The movie releases in select theaters and on video on demand Nov. 4.

Related Articles
asd
Celebrities Who've Died in 2022
Books The Work Wife Our Wives Under the Sea Tomorrow and Tomorrow and Tomorrow
PEOPLE Picks the Best New Books of the Week
Vanessa Hudgens
Celebs Who Have Had Actual Ghost Encounters
Gaten Matarazzo, Maya Hawke, and Sadie Sink after Gaten’s First Performance in Dear Evan Hansen on Broadway Where was the image taken – Dear Evan Hansen at The Music Box Theatre, NYC When was the image taken – Tuesday evening, July 19, 2022 Who took the photograph – Natalie Powers Full credit line – Gaten Matarazzo, Maya Hawke, and Sadie Sink after Gaten’s First Performance in Dear Evan Hansen on Broadway © Natalie Powers via Dear Evan Hansen
Maya Hawke and Sadie Sink Surprise Gaten Matarazzo at His First Performance of 'Dear Evan Hansen'
Catching up with my favorite Mad Men
The Most Nostalgia-Inducing Cast Reunions Through the Years
David Henrie newborn
See All of the Celebrity Babies Born in 2020
11 Honore - Front Row - February 2019 - New York Fashion Week: The Shows
30 Stars Who Battled Eating Disorders — and Came Out Stronger
This is us
This Is Us Refresher: Everything That Happened in Season 4 — and Where Things Left Off
Sisters Ask Their Stepmom to Adopt Them in Emotional Surprise — See the Touching Video tout: attached, from: https://timemeredith-a.akamaihd.net/media/v1/pmp4/static/clear/416418724/3c0d1fbd-d4e9-47ba-afb1-dfae6f1143c9/06ac314c-09c0-4973-9af5-610026f3871e/main.mp4
Sisters Ask Their Stepmom to Adopt Them in Emotional Surprise – See the Touching Video
Chadwick Boseman, Kobe Bryant
Remembering the Stars We've Lost in 2020
amber heard
Celebrity Babies Born in 2021
Jack Osbourne Engaged to Aree Gearhart
The Celebrity Engagements of 2021
Kelly Preston
Kelly Preston's Life and Career in Photos
Meryl Streep in The Devil Wears Prada
'The Devil Wears Prada' Turns 16: 8 Facts You Didn't Know About the Movie Until Now
Armageddon
The Cast of 'Armageddon' Then & Now
Chris Pratt
Chris Pratt Reveals He Prefers to Go by 'CP' or Just 'Pratt': 'No One Calls Me Chris'