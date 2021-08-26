Watch Ralph Fiennes Recruit a Team of Spies in the Action-Packed Trailer for The King's Man

Ralph Fiennes is building his own secret service agency in the new trailer for The King's Man.

The actor stars as Orlando, the Duke of Oxford, who sets out to enlist new members to The King's Man.

"Small things can grow into big problems," Orlando tells a recruit in the trailer. "We are the first independent intelligence agency."

"While governments wait for orders, our people take action," he adds. A series of scenes then show Orlando enlisting Rasputin to his agency as a collection of the world's worst tyrants and criminal masterminds gather to plot a war that could wipe out millions.

The movie is the third installment in the Kingsman film franchise, which kicked off with 2014's Kingsman: The Secret Service and was followed by 2017's Kingsman: The Golden Circle. Both films starred Taron Egerton and Colin Firth.

The King's Man is a prequel to the Kingsman and is directed by writer and creator Matthew Vaughn. The film also stars Gemma Arterton, Rhys Ifans, Matthew Goode, Tom Hollander, Harris Dickinson, Daniel Brühl, Djimon Hounsou, and Charles Dance.

In July, Vaughn said the movie "is really an origin story" during a special first look that debuted online.

"This is the foundation of the Kingsman franchise," he added.

Fiennes said, "At the center of this particular Kingsman film is the first World War. But it still has its recognizable Kingsman elements."