The Princess Bride Cast Reunite for a Virtual Table Read of Iconic '80s Movie

The cast of The Princess Bride is together again!

On Sunday, the stars of the iconic 1987 fantasy film reunited for a virtual table read benefiting the Wisconsin Democratic Party as the 2020 presidential election approaches.

Guest stars stepped in for actors who were not available, including Finn Wolfhard, Josh Gad, and Whoopi Goldberg.

According to Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, more than 110,000 people donated at least $1 each to tune into the virtual reunion.

Elwes, who played Westley in the beloved film, teased the event on Sept. 3 on Twitter, and shared the news the following day, writing, "#Inconceivable! I’m excited to announce a virtual #PrincessBrideReunion! Chip in any amount at the link & get an invite to this special event on Sun. Sept. 13th with myself, @RealRobinWright, @PatinkinMandy, @robreiner & many more! #DumpTrumperdinck."

In a statement obtained by Deadline, Elwes, 57, said, "I think most people are aware by now that Donald Trump has completely abdicated his duties as President to represent and stand up for all Americans. He has failed to keep the country safe from COVID-19 and as a result he is responsible for the devastating chaos, violence and economic collapse that we are now experiencing."

He added, "If America is going to have a real chance at healing we must get rid of Trump. And that is only possible if we win Wisconsin. I am thrilled to be part of this very rare reunion of my colleagues from The Princess Bride as a way to increase awareness and garner resources for the state that will determine the fate of America."

In April, Elwes and Wright filmed a special message for fans of the film in which they revealed the movie would land on Disney+.

Smiling at each other in a video call shared by Disney+, Elwes asked Wright, “Are you bored yet?”

“No!” she said. “Are you?”

“Not even, but if I was stuck in front of my TV I could think of some real fun things to watch like that Princess Bride movie we made together,” he told her.

Smiling, she asked, “Hmm, is that on again?”