Watch Nina Dobrev's Face Transformation for the Holiday Film 'Love Hard' — and See Her Dog's Reaction

Nina Dobrev is sharing a hilarious behind-the-scenes clip from her time shooting her 2021 holiday rom-com Love Hard.

The Vampire Diaries actress, 33, posted a throwback video showing a time lapse of how she got in makeup for one comedic scene from the film — and shared the reaction she got from a certain pet of hers.

"BTS from my holiday movie #LoveHard Confused? Then you'll have to watch it on @netflix to see why I look like this 😂 HAPPY HOLIDAYS! ❤️🎅🏼🤍," Dobrev captioned the video.

As the clip starts, Dobrev says, "Today we're doing a makeup test. We're going to transform this face into that face," briefly showing a photo of her face all puffed up. Then she shares a sped-up time lapse of two makeup experts adding prosthetics to her face.

Dobrev also added a quick clip of her unveiling her new makeup to her dog Maverick. In the video, Maverick is resting on the couch as Dobrev kneels in front of him.

"Hey Mav, why you looking so weird," she teases the pup, who is unable to look at her. "Is there something wrong? Is there something wrong, baby?" She turns to the camera with her puffed up face and says, "I don't get it."

Love Hard – which was released on Nov. 5, 2021 – tells the story of a girl named Natalie Bauer, played by Dobrev, who meets a guy named Tag (Darren Barnet) on a dating app, but she eventually discovers she was catfished by his friend Josh Lin (Jimmy O. Yang) instead.

Unlike the movie, Dobrev has been a little luckier in love, having recently made her red carpet debut with her boyfriend, Shaun White, at the Top Gun: Maverick premiere in London in May. Dobrev and the Olympic snowboarder have been together for almost three years.

The couple first put their romance on the radar with a set of photos in April 2020 of Dobrev giving White, 36, a quarantine haircut during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since then, they have shared multiple photos together, and Dobrev even cheered him on during his journey to the 2022 Winter Olympics.

White spoke to PEOPLE in October 2021 about the support Dobrev has shown him throughout their "beautiful relationship" while he trained for the big event.

"Nina's incredible," he began. "What an influence on my life. Not only does she run her own show, her own world, companies she's involved in, things she's producing, all this stuff going on. She holds me to this same high standard which is so wonderful to have in a partner."

Dobrev's close friend and former Vampire Diaries costar Kayla Ewell also gushed about the pair with PEOPLE at the This Is About Humanity 4th Anniversary Soiree in August.

"I lived with Nina for years," Ewell said. "She and I are so close, and it's so fun to finally see her with someone that brings out the best version of her."