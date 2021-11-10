Watch Nicole Kidman as Lucille Ball in Dramatic New Trailer for Being the Ricardos

Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem are transforming into one of the most famous couples in comedy in the new trailer for their upcoming film, Being the Ricardos.

Kidman, 54, stars as Lucille Ball in the Aaron Sorkin drama, with Bardem, 52, playing her husband, Desi Arnaz. In Wednesday's new trailer for the film, Lucille and Desi clash behind the scenes of their cheery TV show, I Love Lucy.

"I need you to help me save my marriage," Lucille says in a voiceover, while Desi warns that everything they have could be over in an instant, telling his wife, "If they boo you, we're done."

Being the Ricardos Credit: Amazon Prime Video

Being the Ricardos takes place during one week of filming the couple's famous sitcom, during which Lucy and Desi "are threatened by shocking personal accusations, a political smear, and cultural taboos," per the film's official description. Lucy and Desi were married in 1940 and later split in 1960.

In the newly released trailer, Lucy and Desi's marriage is tested by an FBI investigation into Lucy's connection to the Communist Party, with flashes of newspaper headlines reading "Lucille Ball A Red" and "Lucille Ball a Threat to the American Way of Life" hinting at trouble in the star's public image.

While Desi tells her, "We've been through worse than this," Lucy isn't convinced, replying "We have?"

Being the Ricardos Credit: Amazon Prime Video

Although Kidman and Bardem are at the center of the story, Being the Ricardos also features Jake Lacy, J.K. Simmons, Nina Arianda, Tony Hale, and Alia Shawkat. Kidman previously said taking on the role of Ball was daunting because it was out of her "comfort zone," but added that she hoped she was funny as the famous comedian.

Despite her self doubt, Kidman got the approval of Ball and Arnaz's daughter, Lucie Arnaz, who praised the actress as "spectacular" in the role.

"What she did was astounding," Lucie told Palm Springs Life. "She's got such poise and class."