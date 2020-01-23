A New To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You Trailer Is Here and Lara Jean's Love Story Is 'Just Beginning'

Jordan Fisher, Lana Condor Netflix / Bettina Strauss

Lara Jean’s love story might be on its second chapter, but her happily-ever-after is just beginning.

Reprising their roles from To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before, Lana Condor and Noah Centineo star in the upcoming Netflix sequel, To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You, which will feature their characters Lara Jean and Peter wrapped up in a love triangle.

While Lara Jean and Peter no longer have to pretend to be a couple, the new trailer released Wednesday teases trouble in paradise when another recipient of Lara Jean’s old love letters re-enters her life: John Ambrose (Jordan Fisher) from Model U.N.

John’s return tosses Lara Jean into confusion about whether or not she could love two boys at once.

“I thought that having a boyfriend meant that the idea of other boys left your mind completely,” Lara Jean says in the trailer, as she spends time with both Peter and John. “I didn’t want to be thinking about what might have been, but I was.”

As John seems to join Lara Jean and Peter’s friend group, the two boys start to compete for her heart.

In one scene from the trailer, John offers to stay late at a get-together to help clean things up, causing Peter to get a little defensive.

“No, no I think I can help my girlfriend clean up,” Peter tells the newcomer as Lara Jean looks awkwardly to the side.



It looks like fans will be along for the ride as Lara Jean figures out her love life.

“I thought I wanted happily ever after,” Lara Jean says as the trailer ends. “But we’re still at the beginning.”

In addition to fan-favorite characters from the first movie like Lara Jean’s sisters Kitty (Anna Cathcart) and Margot (Janel Parrish), her dad Dr. Covey (John Corbett) and best friend Chris (Madeleine Arthur), Holland Taylor also joins the cast in the role of Stormy, an “unexpected new confidant” for Lara Jean.



Condor, 22, and Centineo, 23, revealed last August that the story won’t end with P.S. I Still Love You — there will be a third installment of the story, which is based on the YA novels by Jenny Han.

In a video shared on Centineo’s Instagram, the two stars announced that they were currently in production on the third movie, which Netflix revealed at the time will be titled Always and Forever Lara Jean. That movie’s released date has yet to be announced.

To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You begins streaming on Netflix on February 12.