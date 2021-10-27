New House of Gucci Trailer Introduces Lady Gaga to Adam Driver

The Star Is Born actress, 35, stars in the upcoming fashion film as Patrizia Reggiani, the ex-wife of Gucci fashion house head Maurizio Gucci (Driver, 37). In Wednesday's newly released trailer for the film, Patrizia introduces herself to Maurizio at a glitzy nightclub.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

As the two shake hands and Maurizio leans down to kiss Patrizia's silk glove, their dark fates are sealed, and she's officially brought into the irresistible Gucci empire.

lady gaga and adam driver Credit: Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures Inc

As Maurizio explains in the trailer, "Gucci is like a cake." He adds, "You have a taste, then you want more, and then you want the whole thing for yourself."

Just a taste isn't enough for Patrizia, who declares in the new teaser, "Gucci needs new blood." The trailer only hints at what comes next with a quick flash of the barrel of a gun, but as any fashion historian knows, Patrizia had Maurizio — her eventual ex-husband — killed in 1995, when she hired a hitman to murder him on the steps of his office.

In playing a convicted felon in the film, Gaga said she was focused on creating a "real person" out of her character. She spent six months working on her Italian accent and an additional six months maintaining it while filming.

"I knew I was about to play a murderer … I wanted to make a real person out of Patrizia, not a caricature," Gaga told The Wall Street Journal earlier this month.

lady gaga Credit: Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures Inc

Gaga, who is of Italian descent, added, "I felt the best way to honor Maurizio and Italians was for my performance to be authentic, from the perspective of a woman. Not an Italian-American woman, but an Italian woman."

House of Gucci comes from Alien and Blade Runner director Ridley Scott and is based on the novel The House of Gucci: A Sensational Story of Murder, Madness, Glamour and Greed by Sara Gay Forden. Along with Gaga and Driver, the film also stars Al Pacino, Jeremy Irons, Jared Leto, Salma Hayek, Reeve Carney and Jack Huston.