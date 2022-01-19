Naomi Watts stars a mother in a desperate attempt to free her son from a hostage situation

Watch Naomi Watts in Hair-Raising Trailer for Her New Thriller The Desperate Hour

Naomi Watts is in a race against time.

In a PEOPLE exclusive look at the trailer for The Desperate Hour, Watts stars as Amy Carr, a widowed mother trying to restore normalcy in the lives of her teenage son and young daughter.

While going on a run near her home, Amy receives a terrifying phone call from her son revealing he has been taken hostage after a school shooting.

"Mom help, he's here. I'm scared," her son, Noah, tells her during a secret phone call. Miles away in a dense forest, Amy replies, "I'm coming to get you, honey."

As Amy desperately searches for a way to save her son, she makes contact with the supposed shooter, telling him, "My son is there with you. I'm his mom. Tell me how I can help you."

Disbelieving her, the suspect says, "You're a liar, you're the police."

The movie, produced by Watts, was directed by Phillip Noyce (Salt) and written by Chris Sparling. The film also stars Colton Gobbo and Sierra Maltby.

The Desperate Hour Credit: Roadside Attractions

Watts has been hard at work and is currently filming the TV series The Watcher, according to IMDb.

In June, the actress celebrated the 20th anniversary of Mulholland Drive, her breakout film.

The two-time Oscar nominee posted a throwback photo on Instagram of her, costar Laura Elena Harring and director David Lynch at the premiere of their iconic mystery/thriller at the 54th Cannes Film Festival.

The Desperate Hour Credit: Roadside Attractions

"Just seconds before this moment, I was wiping tears away. I had just heard Cat Stevens' song 'Morning Has Broken' as our car was pulling up—it's the song that played at my father's funeral. I had a lump in my throat—it felt like something special was happening," Watts wrote in the caption.

She continued, " A certain synchronicity. I could feel my Dad with me, chuckling with pride. @justintheroux squeezed my hand as we stepped onto the red carpet. This film changed my career. David Lynch changed my life. I'm forever grateful x⁠⁠"