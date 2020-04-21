WATCH: Melissa McCarthy and Octavia Spencer's BFF Test on Tonight Show Goes Hilariously Wrong

Melissa McCarthy and Octavia Spencer might not actually be as close as they say.

The pals appeared on the at-home version of Jimmy Fallon’s Tonight Show Monday night to play the “BFF Showdown” game to prove their friendship is more than just Hollywood convenience. The game’s premise is simple enough — Fallon asks personal questions about the other person to see how well they really know each other.

“Octavia, you guys are close, correct?” Fallon asks.

“Of course,” Spencer says. “We got this.”

First question is for McCarthy, who has to answer where Spencer went to college.

“Uh, you know, I don’t think she went to school,” McCarthy says, before Spencer chimes in saying she “absolutely went to school.”

“Okay, I’m getting like a Ft. Lauderdale University kind of feel,” McCarthy tries again, with Spencer looking frustrated.

“No, it’s an easy one, Melissa. Auburn! I went to Auburn,” Spencer says.

The quiz continues to go wrong as Fallon asks Spencer an “easy” question: “Is Melissa married?”

McCarthy seems confident Spencer will be able to answer, but the Oscar winner stares blankly at the camera before saying, “pass.”

“You’re gonna pass?” McCarthy says, reminding her it’s actor Ben Falcone. “He’s not my cousin.”

But while McCarthy says the wrong answers are “just a fluke,” the BFF Showdown goes more and more downhill, as McCarthy doesn’t know Spencer’s last name, and Spencer can’t recall what McCarthy looks like. It goes on until Spencer finally admits the truth.

“We just need to be transparent,” Spencer says. “We don’t really hang out in real life. We’re Hollywood friends. When the camera stops, we stop.”

“I’ve never actually seen her in person,” McCarthy says as the two go on to compliment the “two little girls” and actress Fallon “hired” as his wife and kids.

While Spencer and McCarthy’s hilarious bit ended, the two revealed they’re actually on the show to promote their partnership with Frontline Foods. The all-volunteer service buys food from local restaurants to deliver to nearby hospitals, propping up the two industries struggling during the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The two are working together with McCarthy’s husband Falcone — who Spencer jokingly couldn’t name in the game — as well as comedian Joel McHale.

Image zoom Ben Falcone, Melissa McCarthy and Octavia Spencer Buckner/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

The idea initially came from Spencer, 47, doing it locally, which inspired neighbors McCarthy, 49, and Falcone, 46, to get involved and partner with Frontline Foods.

“You’re home, and this crisis is going on across the country, and you ask yourself, how can I help? We decided by feeding the hospitals we could also help out our communities by feeding the restaurants,” Spencer explained on the Today show last week, where she appeared via video conference to chat with co-host Hoda Kotb alongside McCarthy and Falcone.

“We were doing it in a very grassroots way, and then we saw Frontline,” McCarthy explained of their initiative growing. “There’s over 400 volunteers, it’s 100% donations, it goes right to the cause and no one gets paid. We just thought, let’s go all in and help and become more volunteers for Frontline Foods.”

“If you see that someone is doing what you’re doing even better on a bigger scale, you want to pitch in and help out as best you can,” Falcone added.