Watch Margot Robbie Totally Lose It as She Eats Spicy Wings on Hot Ones: 'I Think I Might Die'

Margot Robbie did not have a good time on Hot Ones.

The popular web show, in which host Sean Evans asks celebrity guests a series of highly-researched interview questions as they eat incredibly hot chicken wings, returned on Thursday with Robbie as its guest. The Oscar nominee was there to promote her upcoming movie Birds of Prey, and she immediately warned Evans that it would be a tough battle for her to get through all 10 increasingly spicy wings.

“I am so scared,” Robbie, 29, said as soon as she was introduced. “I have the palate of a 4-year-old and grew up eating mashed potatoes. So my tolerance for spicy food is extremely limited.”

Well, get ready.

The two start with the lowest-level spicy wing, which Robbie initially said she “can do” but seconds later changed her mind.

“I find that very spicy actually,” she said while laughing.

Evans and Robbie then continued to eat wings that get more and more spicy, with Robbie in tears and struggling to answer specific questions about her life.

But the one that truly got her was the eighth wing, bringing her to her breaking point.

“Oh my f—- god,” Robbie said as she struggled to breathe and fanned herself. “I think I might die.”

That didn’t stop her from answering a question about her stint on the Australian soap Neighbors, still refusing to bow out.

“If you’re out, you’re out. And there’s no shame in that, Margot,” Evan told her as they got ready to move on to the next wing.

“No, no, no, I don’t wanna be out,” she said almost in tears. “I can do one more.”

Robbie eventually used a rotation of water, milk, orange juice and skittles to make it through the tenth wing, where she was joined by Birds of Prey costars Jurnee Smollett-Bell, Mary Elizabeth Winstead and Ella Jay Basco.

“It’s the hottest thing I’ve ever eaten,” Robbie said as she fanned herself. “Like, six wings ago was the hottest thing I’ve ever eaten.”

Watch the video above for the full episode.

Birds of Prey hits theaters Friday.