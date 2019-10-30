Watch Lucas Hedges Softly Sing Lana Del Rey's 'Born to Die' While Dressed as Cowboy

To get inside the mind of Shia LaBeouf, Lucas Hedges had to channel another famous star.

The actor stars in Honey Boy, LaBeouf’s semi-autobiographical film about his life as a young star and the years that followed. And since the real LaBeouf, 33, often likes to sing before takes to get in the zone, that meant that Hedges, 22, had to show off his singing chops for the film.

Director Alma Har’el revealed he did just that in a deleted scene from the movie that she tweeted out on Tuesday.

“This scene didn’t make it into the film but Lucas Hedges singing ⁦@LanaDelRey to get in the zone is my good morning,” she wrote.

The short clip shows Hedges dressed in a cowboy outfit looking slightly restless as he softly sings Lana Del Rey’s “Born to Die.”

“Oh my heart it breaks every step that I take/ But I’m hoping that the gates, they’ll tell me that you’re mine,” Hedges sings as he paces around set.

The script for the movie started in an unlikely place, which LaBeouf opened up about while sitting down with the cast and Har’el in the EW and PEOPLE suite at the Toronto International Film Festival.

“I was in a court-ordered rehab facility and it was part of sussing out my past, flashlight to your soul, trying to get to know myself, like a shedding of skin in a way,” he said of where the story began. For him, writing the script was part of his recovery process and a way of dealing with unresolved pain.

“I put it on a piece of paper like they told me, and then I get home and read it and it felt like it was in script form,” he elaborates. “I wound up sending all of my stuff to Alma who’s one of my closest friends and now a full-blown collaborator, so I was sending her all these pages and as the pages kept developing she’s like ‘Whoa, this is really a film.’ She was cheerleading from the outside and that was lifting my spirits inside.”

Honey Boy hits theaters Nov. 8