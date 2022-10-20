Kristen Bell, Ben Platt and Allison Janney cause trouble at an overseas wedding in the trailer for Prime Video's upcoming film The People We Hate at the Wedding.

Directed by Claire Scanlon (2018's Set It Up) and adapted from the 2017 novel of the same name by Grant Ginder, the film revolves around siblings Alice (Bell) and Paul (Platt), who begrudgingly agree to attend their wealthier half-sister Eloise's (Cynthia Addai-Robinson) wedding in England and create plenty of drama along the way with their sister and mother (Janney).

"A modern wedding comedy for anyone with a slightly dysfunctional family (everyone), or anyone who's been forced to attend a wedding they tried to avoid (also everyone)," reads an official synopsis for the film.

The movie's hilarious trailer shows the aftermath of Addai Robinson's character's wedding — after which Alice, Paul and Janney's character are in police custody, in part due to Paul throwing punches during the reception.

The trailer then re-winds to before the wedding, showing Alice and Paul as they agree to "half a-- the relationship" with Eloise after receiving wedding invitations.

Drunken dinners and antics on the streets of London ultimately see Alice, Paul and their mother in a jail cell after they appear to ruin the wedding itself, leading to a final moment in which Eloise laughs hysterically after their arrest.

"You know how at every wedding there are those people everyone talks about after?" she asks Alice and Ben, who wonder why she's laughing. "We're those people this time."

"Oh, savage, Mom," Alice replies.

The film also stars Karan Soni, Dustin Milligan, Tony Goldwyn, Isaach De Bankolé, Jorma Taccone, Julian Ovenden and John Macmillan, with Deadpool 3 screenwriters Lizzie Molyneux-Loglin and Wendy Molyneux adapting the script from the original novel.

The People We Hate at the Wedding begins streaming on Prime Video Nov. 18.