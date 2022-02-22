Don't Look Up is nominated for four Oscars, including Best Picture

Watch Jonah Hill's Surprise Scene You Might Have Missed at End of the Don't Look Up Credits

Jonah Hill is the last man standing.

Netflix's hit film Don't Look Up came with two scenes during the end credits, including a final moment with Hill's character, Jason, after being left behind on an apocalyptic planet Earth by his mom (and boss), President Orlean (played by Meryl Streep).

In the scene, Hill emerges from under some rubble to find out everyone else died when the comet crashed into Earth. He pulls out his smartphone while standing in the burning wreckage and begins recording himself, saying, "I'm the last man on Earth. S---'s all f----d up. Don't forget to like and subscribe. We out here."

Writer/director Adam McKay spoke to Variety about filming the scene, recalling that it was a particularly cold day in a parking lot near the production office, and that Hill did it in a single take.

"It was ice cold; it was the coldest day of the entire shoot. And poor Jonah. We're, like, 'All right! Get in the hole.' And it was misery," he recalled. "I said, 'Jonah, I've never done this in my life. But if you get this on one take, I won't do another take.' And then I went behind the monitor, and I was like, 'I shouldn't have said that.' Because I always get a second or a third take. And then Jonah improvised the beat about 'Like and subscribe, I'm the last man on Earth!' "

DON'T LOOK UP (L to R) JONAH HILL as JASON ORLEAN, LEONARDO DICAPRIO as DR. RANDALL MINDY, MERYL STREEP as PRESIDENT JANIE ORLEAN, JENNIFER LAWRENCE as KATE DIBIASKY Credit: NIKO TAVERNISE/NETFLIX

McKay added, "I like little scenes at the end of the credits. I mean, it depends on the movie — you obviously wouldn't do it with, like, The Lost Daughter. But with a movie like this — that's a blend of broad comedy with a disaster and horror — I thought it was kind of perfect."

Another end-credits scene finds Streep and other elites who vacated Earth to find safety elsewhere as they land on another planet to colonize 22,740 years later. They wake up from their cryo chamber sleep — completely nude — to step out onto the world, only to be violently eaten by the alien wildlife called "brontarocs."

The satire earned four Oscar nominations (Best Picture, Best Editing, Best Original Score, and Best Original Screenplay for McKay) and a SAG nomination for Outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture. It also stars Jennifer Lawrence, Leonardo DiCaprio, Tyler Perry, Cate Blanchett, Timothée Chalamet, Ariana Grande and more.