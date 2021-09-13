In a new update on Monday, Bridges revealed his youngest daughter Hayley had married

Watch Jeff Bridges Dance with His Daughter After Walking Her Down the Aisle amid Cancer Recovery

Jeff Bridges had a bright spot among his cancer treatments and recovery from COVID-19.

On Monday, the actor, 71, released an update on his health and life in which he revealed his youngest daughter, Hayley Roselouise Bridges, had married.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

After contracting COVID-19, Bridges said he needed oxygen assistance while walking. But once Hayley's wedding approached, he pushed himself to accomplish a milestone.

"I had a goal—walking my daughter Hayley down the aisle," he wrote on his website. "She was getting married to a wonderful guy, Justin Shane. Thanks to Zach [Wermers, physical therapist] and my terrific medical team, I was able to, not only walk Hay down the aisle, but do the father/bride dance with her without oxygen."

Bridges shared a sweet video of himself and Hayley dancing at her wedding to Ray Charles' "Ain't That Love," which fans can check out on his website by clicking on the caricature of the pair dancing.

The video shows a bearded Bridges light on his feet as he and Hayley pull off several impressive dance moves.

In his post, Bridges also revealed his cancer is now in "remission" after months of treatment.

Jeff bridges Jeff Bridges in Dec. 2020 | Credit: Jeff bridges/ twitter

"The 9" x 12" mass has shrunk down to the size of a marble," he wrote.

Bridges said, though, that his cancer fight has been a "piece of cake" compared to his bout with COVID-19, which he contracted in January before he was able to get vaccinated.

The Oscar winner previously said that on Jan. 7 he got a letter from the clinic where he was undergoing chemotherapy that said he may have been exposed to COVID-19 at the site.

"Soon after, my wife Sue and I share an ambulance to the ICU. We both got the 'rona," he said.

"Sue spends 5 days in the hospital. Me…? I'm there 5 weeks. The reason I'm there so long is because my immune system is shot from the chemo. My dance with COVID makes my cancer look like a piece of cake."

In the latest update, Bridges said that his COVID-19 is now "in the rearview mirror" and that getting vaccinated improved his long-term symptoms.

RELATED VIDEO: Jeff Bridges Wishes He Could've Spent More Time With His Family Saying Time Is 'So Precious'

"COVID kicked my a-- pretty good, but I'm double vaccinated and feeling much better now," he said. "I heard that the vaccine can help folks with long haulers. Maybe that's the cause of my quick improvement."

Bridges said that COVID-19 changed his perspective on life.

"We, (I) often want some other gift that life isn't giving us. I mean, who would want to get cancer and COVID? Well…it turns out I would. I would because I get to learn more about love and learn things that I never would have if I never got it," he said.

"Here's a FLASH I had — home is the place where a person can receive, give and learn about love," he continued. "And that place, home, is really wherever you are at any given moment, right now, for instance."