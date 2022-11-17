Watch Jason Momoa Answer Kids' Questions: 'Oh, My Gosh, That's Adorable'

Slumberland, starring Jason Momoa, releases on Netflix on Nov. 18

By
Published on November 17, 2022 05:07 PM

Jason Momoa and his Slumberland character have one thing in common — they're both great with kids!

Ahead of the release of the fantasy adventure film, which stars Momoa as Flip, the eccentric companion to main character Nemo (Marlow Barkley), the actor sat down to answer some questions from "adorable" kiddos for PEOPLE.

In the interview, Isla, 7, and Alexis, 4, ask the actor, who portrays a satyr (half-man, half-goat) in the film, what his favorite animal is.

"Ours is a dog," Isla, who is sitting next to her own furry friend, says with a laugh.

Then, Alexis chimes in: "And also, is yours an alligator?"

"Oh, my gosh, that's adorable," the Aquaman actor, 43, says before sharing his affinity for big cats: "I love lions."

Five-year-old Madison makes the actor smile by complimenting him on his "nice, scraggly beard." The young girl, clad in a Wonder Woman costume, also asks Momoa what his superpower would be, if he had one.

"I would want to have a superpower that could help save our oceans and rescue it from all the trash," the Game of Thrones actor replies. "And all the harm that's happening to our planet."

Momoa then reveals to Clara, 7, that he has loved the ocean long before he was cast as its superhero protector.

"When I was little, I wanted to be a marine biologist," the actor shares. "I always wanted to work with dolphins and sharks. And I wanted to learn how I can help our planet by saving the ocean."

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 23: Jason Momoa attends Apple TV+ Original Series "See" Season 3 Los Angeles Premiere at DGA Theater Complex on August 23, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)
Jon Kopaloff/Getty

In the adorable interview, Momoa also reveals that he has a serious sweet tooth.

When Charlotte, 5, inquires about the actor's favorite dessert, he says it's his "grandmother's apple pie," but he also loves enjoying New York-style cheesecake with his mom — and he loves Hot Tamales.

"I have them with popcorn," Momoa tells Luke, 7, the youngster who asked about his favorite candy.

"And I cannot watch a movie — and a movie is not a movie — unless I have popcorn and Hot Tamales," he continues, before addressing the youngster directly: "You gotta have it Luke, okay?"

The actor's Slumberland character is an atypically comedic role for the actor, and one that he says "unlocked a lot of things for me."

"It blew me away, and I just was so emotional," Momoa told PEOPLE earlier this year after watching the film for the first time. "This role just let me really be free, and the character is so fun."

See Jason Momoa in Slumberland, premiering Nov. 18 on Netflix.

