Watch Jamie Foxx's Jaw Drop Listening to Daughter Corinne Sing Alicia Keys' 'Empire State of Mind'

Jamie Foxx‘s daughter Corinne has got some serious vocal prowess.

Corinne, who co-hosts Beat Shazam alongside her famous dad, showed off her talent in an Instagram video Sunday that both she and Jamie shared.

In the video, Jamie, 52, is left in complete shock as Corinne, 26, suddenly nails the vocals to Alicia Keys and Jay-Z‘s hit song “Empire State of Mind.”

As Jamie looks at Corinne and then the camera in shock, he whips out his phone and begins recording his daughter.

“Who knew??! @corinnefoxx TIK TOK game is vicious #daddydaughtertime#beatshazam,” Jamie captioned the video.

Many of Jamie’s followers commended Corinne for her vocals in the comments section, including actor Frank Grillo, who wrote, “Could you and you’re kids be any more talented. ❤️🥊.”

“Ha!! Love this ❤️,” said La La Anthony, while Holly Robinson Peete commented two fire emojis.

Corinne also shared the video on her Instagram page.

“The Tik Tok felt round the world 😂🌍 I appreciate all the love on this one guys, did not expect this! @iamjamiefoxx wasn’t suppose to post this yet, but here we are,” she wrote.

Image zoom Corinne and Jamie Foxx John Lamparski/WireImage

In addition to Corinne, Jamie has 10-year-old daughter Anelise Bishop from a different relationship.

Corinne began co-hosting Beat Shazam with her dad for the Fox game show’s second season in 2018 and then returned to co-host the third season.

Last May, Corinne told PEOPLE Now that Jamie is “the most supportive dad in the world.”

“The fact that he believes in me, without a doubt, it gives me confidence to do so much,” she said. “That man, I can just see sometimes when we’re shooting Beat Shazam, he’ll look at me with his eyes and he’s just like, ‘My little girl!”