WATCH: James Corden Tries to Replace Idina Menzel in Hilarious Frozen 2 Crosswalk Musical

The cast of Frozen 2 gave commuters in Los Angeles quite the show in James Corden‘s latest “Crosswalk the Musical” segment.

Kristen Bell, Idina Menzel, Jonathan Groff and Josh Gad all appeared on the Late Late Show Wednesday night to perform some of the biggest songs from their hit 2014 movie Frozen.

And while Bell, Groff and Gad all reprised their roles from the original movie, Corden took Menzel’s iconic Princess Elsa for himself.

“I’m aware she played Elsa in the movie and I’m sure she was fine, but this is a live performance, something Idina Menzel knows very little about,” Corden joked of the Tony-winning Broadway icon.

“I’m sure James is gonna be really great,” Menzel says after she’s announced as Sven, Kristoff’s loyal reindeer. “I mean, before I sing Elsa songs I have to warm up for at least an hour, and I drink tea, and I have to get my sleep and have a humidifier in my room, and that’s on top of the years of training I’ve done leading up to this. But, you know, James just bought a blonde wig so, basically the same.”

Image zoom Kristen Bell, Idina Menzel, Josh Gad, and Jonathan Groff join James Corden for Crosswalk the Musical: Frozen 2 Terence Patrick/CBS

But once the group goes through their first song “Do You Want to Be a Snowman?” Bell brings up how a casting change might benefit them more.

“James, I’m really sorry to say this and I will shut up if no one else feels this way, but I really, kinda think that Idina should play Elsa,” she says, with Corden immediately feeling offended.

“Does anyone feel this? Anyone? Anyone?” Corden asks as the whole crew raises their hands. “Okay fine, we will decide in a sing-off, an epic sing-off. Whoever’s got the best voice is Elsa on the crosswalk.”

After Menzel sings a few belting notes from the new Frozen 2 song “Into the Unknown,” a dejected Corden admits defeat.

“You know, sometimes you have to make sacrifices for the greater good. Sometimes you have to let it go,” Corden says, before he reappears later dressed as a snowflake.

The cast then sings “First Time in Forever” and a new song from the sequel, “Some Things Never Change,” before Menzel comes out for the show-stopping tune “Let It Go.”

Frozen 2 is in theaters Friday.