Watch Jacob Tremblay Giggle His Way Through NSFW Jokes in Hilarious Good Boys Gag Reel

The Good Boys are showing off their best giggles in PEOPLE’s exclusive look at the hilarious gag reel for the hit comedy.

The clip shows the film’s young stars — Jacob Tremblay, 13, Keith L. Williams, 12, and Brady Noon, 13 — laugh their way through some seriously NSFW dialogue while filming the Seth Rogen-produced R rated movie.

Tremblay, Williams and Noon star as three kids who skip school after accidentally breaking a drone that belongs to one of their dads. The kids attempt to fix the drone throughout the day, getting into trouble while they make their way around town.

The movie has had some fun playing on the fact that the three young boys are in a very adult movie. Earlier this year, before the first preview of the movie started, Rogen sat the three main kids down to share some bad news in a funny clip.

Good Boys

“You guys cannot watch the trailer for your own movie,” Rogen said in the short intro video that played before the trailer. ”It’s just too messed up for kids your age. There’s drugs, there’s violence, there’s swearing. And although we’ve decided it’s OK for you to do these things in the movie, you can’t watch yourselves do them in the trailer.”

“That’s f—d up,” yelled Noon.

“It is f—d up,” admitted Rogen. “Welcome to Hollywood.”

Good Boys will be available on digital 10/29 and on Blu-ray 11/12.