Watch Jacob Elordi Introduce His Upcoming Film 2 Hearts (Coming to Theaters!)

Euphoria and Kissing Booth star Jacob Elordi has new romantic dramedy coming to theaters on Oct. 16 — and bring your tissues, because this one's a tearjerker.

2 Hearts is based on the real life story of Leslie and Jorge Bacardi (of the Bacardi rum family) and Christopher Gregory, a healthy 19-year-old college freshman who unexpectedly passed away at age 19 of a brain aneurysm. Gregory became an organ donor, and his lungs saved the life of Bacardi, who was born with a debilitating lung disease.

The film follows the story of both men — and the fateful night that brought them together in both life and death. (Four other people's lives were also saved as the result of Gregory's organ donations.)

Jacob Elordi

The Australian actor Elordi, 23 (who plays Gregory in the movie), has been enjoying a skyrocketing career over the past two years, ever since he starred in the first Kissing Booth in 2018.

Next up, he stars in Deep Water with Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas, and recently wrapped filming The Kissing Booth 3.

“2 Hearts is the movie medicine we all need right now," director Lance Hool said in a statement, per Deadline. "When my brother and I met the real Jorge and Leslie and heard their amazing story, I was awestruck."