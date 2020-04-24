Goldie Hawn and Kate Hudson Reenact Each Other's Iconic Movie Lines: 'This Is Scary'

Goldie Hawn and Kate Hudson are each others' biggest fans!

The mother-daughter duo sat down for PEOPLE’s annual Beautiful Issue in early February where they reenacted famous lines from their movies — to hilarious results.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"This is a disaster waiting to happen but we’re going to try," Hudson, 41, warns as Hawn, 74, adds, "This is scary."

The pair started off well, with Hudson reciting a line from one of Hawn's most famous films, saying, "You think that because I’m a movie star I don't have feelings? Well, you’re wrong. I’m an actress and I have all of them!"

Hawn guessed correctly when she said, "First Wives Club."

Watch the full episode of The Beautiful Issue Cover Story: Goldie Hawn and Kate Hudson streaming now on PeopleTV.com, or download the PeopleTV app on your favorite device.

Image zoom Clockwise from top: Kate Hudson, Goldie Hawn and Rani Hudson Fujikawa cover PEOPLE Coliena Rentmeester

Things took a turn when it was Hawn's turn to recite a line from one of her daughter's films as she said, "I don't know I have a hard time imagining Audrey Hepburn getting buttered up to 'Funky Cold Medina.'"

Hudson laughed and said, "I don't even know that line. I don't think either of us saw that movie."

After receiving help, the actress said, "Is that You, Me and Dupree?"

RELATED: Kate Hudson Says She and Mom Goldie Hawn Are Amazingly Close: 'We Talk a Lot About Sex'

Hudson continued to laugh as she said, "The good news is that we don't hold on to our characters. We clearly don't watch our own movies. Nobody remembers their movies!"

Image zoom Kate Hudson and Goldie Hawn for PEOPLE's Beautiful Issue Coliena Rentmeester

For more from Goldie and Kate, pick up this week’s issue of PEOPLE.

The good news is, when it came time to remember one of Hudson's own classics, she immediately knew where the line was from.

"I always tell the girls, never take it seriously, if you never take it seriously you never get hurt," Hawn recited. "If you never get hurt, you always have fun. And if you ever get lonely, you just go to the record store and visit your friends."

Hudson quickly said, "Almost Famous."

"Oh honey, you were so good in that," her mother said. "And you know what was so good about that, we both got nominated in our first movies."

Hudson added, "At the same age."