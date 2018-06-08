Watch George Clooney Cry as Amal Says His 'Smile Makes Me Melt Every Time'

George Clooney is feeling the love.

The actor, 57, couldn’t help but get emotional at his wife Amal’s sweet tribute to him at the AFI Lifetime Achievement Award ceremony Thursday night. The Oscar winner was being honored at the 46th annual event for his career achievements.

Speaking publicly for the first time about her husband of almost four years, Amal, 40, got candid about falling in love with the actor.

“I met George when I was 35 and starting to become quite resigned to the idea that I was going to be a spinster,” she joked during the speech. “Then we met and started hiding out in my London flat, and very soon it felt like no matter what happened I would never want to be with anyone else. I couldn’t sleep when we were apart. And I am told I would display a particular grin and head tilt when reading his text messages or the letters that he would hide in my bag.”

The actor was seen tearing up at his wife’s glowing words and he only continued to get more emotional as she praised him for being a great father to their 1-year-old twins, Ella and Alexander.

“My love, what I have found with you is the great love that I always hoped existed, and seeing you with our children Ella and Alexander is the greatest joy in my life,” she said. “You fill our home with laughter and happiness and that is even before the children have worked out that dada is actually Batman, a talking fox and friends with Mary Poppins.”

She finished by gushing about how their children will one day share her sentiments.

“I am so proud of you my love. Congratulations on this great honor you are receiving tonight,” she said. “I am proud of you, but I also know that when our children find out not only what you have done, but who you are, they will be so proud of you too.”

While the twins, who celebrated their first birthday the day before the tribute, have largely been kept out of the public eye, those who have met the kids swear they’re a perfect combination of their parents.

“They’re too beautiful, simply adorable,” a source close to the family recently told PEOPLE. “One looks just like her mother and the other is the image of his father … It looks like they took the best parts of both Amal and George and mixed them together.”

The 46th AFI Life Achievement Award: A Tribute to George Clooney airs on Thursday, June 21, on TNT.