The Craft: Legacy is available on-demand on Oct. 28

Watch the First Trailer for The Craft: Legacy , Reboot of the Classic '90s Teen Horror

The Craft is back!

The first trailer for The Craft: Legacy, the reboot of the classic 1996 teen movie, was released on Tuesday by Sony Pictures Entertainment.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Written and directed by Zoe Lister-Jones, the new film features an eclectic foursome of aspiring teenage witches, played by Cailee Spaeny, Gideon Adlon, Lovie Simone, Zoey Luna, who get more than they bargained for as they lean into their newfound powers.

In the trailer, Hannah (Spaeny) is forced to move and change schools when her mother (Michelle Monaghan) remarries, gaining her a new dad (David Duchovny) and three new brothers.

After Hannah starts school, her classmates and fellow teenage witches (Simone, Adlon and Luna) welcome her to their local coven as the fourth member. But while the four girls are exhilarated to use their newfound powers, they soon realize that witchcraft does not always end well.

Jason Blum's Blumhouse and Red Wagon Entertainment are producing the film for Columbia Pictures.

Image zoom The Craft: Legacy Sony Pictures

Image zoom The Craft: Legacy Sony Pictures

Lister-Jones, who made her directorial debut with Band Aid in 2017, confirmed The Craft was getting a reboot in March 2019, after Deadline first reported the news.

“Dreams. Coming. True,” she wrote on Instagram alongside the outlet's headline, adding a witch emoji.

Image zoom The Craft

The original The Craft revolved around new-girl Sarah, played by Robin Tunney, as she falls in with a group of outcast girls who perform witchcraft and worship a powerful deity named Manon. The three girls — played by Fairuza Balk, Neve Campbell and Rachel True — encourage Sarah to tap into her supernatural side, and the foursome become a coven.

But when Sarah’s crush Chris (played by Riverdale’s Skeet Ulrich) makes up a nasty rumor about her, all four girls cast spells that turn out to have dire consequences. In the end, Sarah saves herself and her town by taking away the other girls’ powers.