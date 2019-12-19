Lara Jean Finds Herself in a Love Triangle in First Trailer for Netflix's To All the Boys Sequel

The love story of Peter Kavinsky and Lara Jean Covey continues!

On Thursday, Netflix released the first trailer for To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You, the sequel film to the hugely popular romantic teen drama To All the Boys I Loved Before, which stars Noah Centineo and Lana Condor.

In the sequel, Peter (Centineo) and Lara Jean (Condor) are finally a couple and prepare to spend their first Valentine’s Day together — as well as navigating their first real date.

While dealing with the emotions of balancing a relationship and trying to find her authentic self, Lara Jean leans on sisters Margot (Janel Parrish) and Kitty (Anna Cathcart), best friend Christine (Madeleine Arthur), and unexpected new confidant Stormy (Holland Taylor).

But when Lara Jean reunites with John Ambrose (Jordan Fisher), a recipient of one of her old love letters, she finds herself struggling with a huge dilemma: can she be in love with both John and Peter at once?

The sequel film, which is based on Jenny Han’s 2015 novel P.S. I Still Love You, also stars Trezzo Mahoro, Emilija Baranac, Ross Butler, Sarayu Blue, and John Corbett.

In August, Centineo, 23, and Condor, 22, revealed that they were filming a second sequel. Netflix later confirmed the news on Twitter, adding that the third would be called Always and Forever Lara Jean.

To All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You is out Feb. 12 on Netflix.