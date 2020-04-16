Watch Felicity Huffman Play a Self-Destructive Mom in Trailer for Tammy's Always Dying

Felicity Huffman plays a woman at her wits’ (and life’s) end in her new movie, Tammy’s Always Dying.

The Amy Jo Johnson-directed film stars the Desperate Housewives actress as the self-destructive and alcoholic mother Tammy to Anastasia Phillips’ grown (and fed-up) character, Catherine.

Their dysfunctional relationship only becomes more strained when Tammy is diagnosed with terminal cancer and is told she only has six to ten months left to live. The news forces Catherine to become her mother’s primary caretaker throughout Tammy’s last days.

“Taking care of me is the only thing you’ve ever been good at,” Tammy says to Catherine in the trailer for dark comedy, which first premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival in September.

Image zoom Felicity Huffman in Tammy’s Always Dying Courtesy of TIFF

To try and profit from her mother’s sad end, Catherine invites a television producer to document her process of caring for Tammy. However, her plan goes south when her mother doesn’t succumb to the cancer.

“Why won’t you just die?” Catherine yells at Tammy in the trailer.

Tammy’s Always Dying was written by Joanne Sarazen, and also stars Clark Johnson, Lauren Holly, Aaron Ashmore and Kristian Bruun.

This is the third project that Huffman has appeared in since her involvement and sentencing in the nationwide college admissions scandal last year.

Image zoom Felicity Huffman and Anastasia Phillips Courtesy of TIFF

In May 2019, Huffman had pleaded guilty to paying disgraced admissions consultant Rick Singer $15,000 to have a proctor change daughter Sophia’s SAT answers after she took the test. She then served 10 days at the Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin, California, after being released two days early.

Throughout the scandal, the Oscar nominee appeared in Netflix’s Otherhood, which was released in July 2019, and When They See Us (May 2019).

Tammy’s Always Dying is set to hit streaming services on May 1, 2020.