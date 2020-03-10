Watch Emily Blunt and Dwayne Johnson Fight Off Danger in the New Jungle Cruise Trailer

Get ready to see Emily Blunt and Dwayne Johnson in a brand new light — tackling the jungle and fighting off danger at every turn.

The second official trailer for Disney’s Jungle Cruise was just released, and it reveals even more about what the adventure film has in store for the two stars.

Blunt plays Lily Houghton, a researcher aiming to find Lagrimas de Cristal who hires Johnson’s character, Frank, a river guide tasked with guiding her to it.

“There is a legend in the jungles of the Amazon of a tree that heals all,” Lily tells Frank. “It could change the world, but if it gets into the wrong hands it could awaken a great evil.”

“I’ve been looking for this tree longer than anybody. I’ve tracked the legend of every village, every island. Nothing,” Frank says. “You’re searching for something that can’t be found.”

“But you’ve never had the key,” she responds, holding a rock-like pendant in her hand.

The pair embark on a great adventure, traversing the jungle in search of the tree. Along the way, they encounter various dangers and obstacles — hissing snakes, leopards on the attack and a human-manned submarine that seems intent on getting in their way.

“Know this about the jungle,” Frank warns Lily. “Everything you see wants to kill you — and can.”

“I am not afraid,” Blunt’s Lily says, as a leopard comes her way.

The film, based on the Jungle Cruise attraction at The Disneyland Resort, also stars Édgar Ramírez, Jack Whitehall, Jesse Plemons and Paul Giamatti.

Jungle Cruise hits theaters on July 24, 2020.