Ellie Kemper and Rob Delaney Get Heckled While Caroling in Home Sweet Home Alone Scene: WATCH

Ellie Kemper and Rob Delaney are derailing a caroling session in a new clip from Home Sweet Home Alone.

In the upcoming Disney+ holiday movie, the pair plays a married couple who hatch a plan to steal a precious family heirloom from the home of the Mercer family while they're away on vacation — but their plot is complicated by the unexpected presence of Max Mercer (Archie Yates), who has been left at home for Christmas while his family travels to Tokyo.

In a clip from Home Sweet Home Alone exclusively shared with PEOPLE, Kemper, 41, and Delaney, 44, get into a heated discussion about their holiday heist while singing with a caroling group.

"Did you get my voicemail?" Delaney, who plays Jeff, asks Kemper, who plays Pam, as the couple attempts to keep up with their fellow carolers during a performance.

She replies, "Yes," before asking incredulously, "All of this happened in the last two hours?"

"Yeah, the doll is in that house. I saw it in his jacket," Jeff says. When Pam asks why he didn't tell her before, he says that he thought he could handle it all himself.

"And your way of handling it was breaking and entering?" Pam asks him. But Jeff insists, "Just entering! I had the key."

While the two bicker, they halfheartedly chime their bells and sing along to "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer," but their messy performance doesn't slip past the audience. "Oh my gosh, this is so terrible," Timothy Simons, who plays Hunter, says while filming the bit, while another audience member laments, "Sounds like garbage."

In between shouting out lyrics offbeat and trying and failing to keep up with their sheet music, the couple plans how to get the doll in the Mercer's home.

"Here's what we're gonna do," Pam tells Jeff. "We will wait until they come back from vacation, and then I will go over there, I will tell the mom everything and we'll get the doll back."

While he is doubtful, asking her, "Are you sure we should wait?" Pam insists, "Yes, Jeff. I don't want my husband spending Christmas in jail."

Home Sweet Home Alone marks the sixth movie in the Home Alone franchise. Along with Yates, Kemper and Delaney, the film also stars Ally Maki, Aisling Bea, Kenan Thompson and Pete Holmes.