A Botched Romance and Snatched Baby: Ellen Page Tries to Right Her Wrongs in First Trailer for Tallulah

Ellen Page‘s good intentions get the better of her in the exclusive first trailer for the upcoming film Tallulah.

Page stars as Tallulah, a drifter whose boyfriend Nico abandons her penniless in New York City. Seeking retribution, she tracks down Nico’s estranged mother, played by Allison Janney – a dead end.

Defeated and scavenging for food scraps in a hotel lobby, opportunity appears to strike Tallulah: A hotel guest mistakes her as room service, inviting her inside the disheveled suite with valuables strewn everywhere.

What happens next – let’s just say there’s intoxication, blacking out and an unintentionally kidnapped baby – leaves Tallulah skirting the cops and scrambling to Janney’s character.

Tallulah poster Netflix

“I made a mistake,” Tallulah cries in one scene. Later, Nico’s mom assures her, “If you are in trouble, it’s okay, this is your family.”

The film, which made its well-received debut at Sundance earlier this year, will be available on Netflix on July 29.