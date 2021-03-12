Edgar Ramirez takes on his first comedic role in the Jennifer Garner Netflix film

Watch Edgar Ramirez Show Off His Comedy Chops in Sweet Behind-the-Scenes Clip from Yes Day

Édgar Ramírez is taking on a more comedic role for Netflix's Yes Day — and he totally pulls it off!

In the new family comedy, the actor and Jennifer Garner play parents who let their kids make all the rules for a day. In a PEOPLE-exclusive behind-the-scenes clip, Ramírez talks about his first time taking on a comedy.

"I had a lot of fun doing this movie," Ramírez says in the clip. "It was my first comedy but it was a beautiful experience, I loved it."

The clip shows some of the shenanigans Ramírez has to go through as his kids up the requests throughout the day. That includes a scene in which he has to eat a whole bowl of ice cream

"When I read the scene of the ice cream, I said I cannot believe this. That was my fantasy when I was a kid," Ramírez says.

Image zoom Credit: Matt Kennedy/Netflix

"It was so fun to watch him do the physical stuff. We just kicked the tar out of him," Garner adds after.

"I loved working on this movie," he says at the end. "It was so much fun."

Image zoom Yes Day | Credit: NETFLIX

The movie features an interracial family, with Garner and Ramírez's kids played by Latin actors. In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, Jenna Ortega — who plays the oldest child — said that she believes seeing representation in film the way Yes Day portrays it is "important because I feel like we're getting to a time where that's most families."

"I feel like a lot of families are mixed in one way or another," Ortega explained.

The You actress also touched on the fact that she feels Yes Day conveys that diversity successfully, in a way that doesn't feel forced like many other projects.

"I think because Hollywood has been lacking on its representation of diversity and just showing people with different cultural backgrounds onscreen, I feel like sometimes they go hard one way or the other," she said.