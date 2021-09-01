Watch Daniel Craig's Final Turn as 007 in Thrilling New No Time to Die Trailer

007 is almost here, and fans are getting double the trailers.

Ahead of the long-awaited film, two trailers for Daniel Craig's No Time to Die debuted online on Tuesday — an international trailer and U.S. trailer.

The final U.S. trailer explores Bond's journey to become 007. It is an action-packed visual with old and new faces — featuring Craig's iconic character take on his spy duties for the last time. "Nothing can prepare you for the epic conclusion," reads a message over the clip. The release of the film comes after 18 months of delays.

The film, directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga (Netflix's Maniac), was originally set for release in April 2020 before being postponed as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. It was first rescheduled to November 2020 and then April 2021 before finally landing on an Oct. 8 release date.

No Time To Die Daniel Craig | Credit: Nicola Dove/MGM

The movie follows Bond coming out of retirement after he's recruited by Felix Leiter (Jeffrey Wright) to help find a missing scientist. Soon, Bond becomes immersed in a menacing mission that puts him at odds with his newest adversary, Safin (Rami Malek), who has his hands on dangerous new technology.

The film also stars Léa Seydoux, Lashana Lynch, Naomie Harris, Ben Whishaw, Ralph Fiennes and Christoph Waltz.

In November 2020, Craig confirmed that No Time To Die would mark his final time portraying James Bond. He took over the iconic role from Pierce Brosnan for 2006's Casino Royale and went on to reprise the character in 2008's Quantum of Solace, 2012's Skyfall, and 2015's Spectre.