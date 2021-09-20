Watch Daniel Craig's Emotional Speech After Wrapping His Final James Bond Film No Time to Die

Daniel Craig had an emotional time saying goodbye to one of his most iconic characters.

The actor, 53, has played James Bond over five films, with the upcoming No Time to Die marking his final time as the famous secret agent. In a new documentary on Apple TV+, Craig gives a speech commemorating his time in the franchise.

"A lot of people here worked on five pictures with me," Craig says, holding back tears. "I know there are a lot of things said about what I think of these films, but I've loved every single second of these movies. And especially this one because I've got up every morning, and I've had the chance to work with you guys. And that has been one of the greatest honors of my life."

The documentary Being James Bond discovers "the untold story of Daniel Craig's 007 legacy," according to the official description of the film.

Appearing on the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon last year, Craig reminisced on taking on the iconic role, saying he had "given everything I can" to it over the years.

"I'm so glad I came back and did this last one," he said. "We had lots of loose threads that we hadn't tied up. The story just didn't feel complete."

"I needed a break, I'll freely admit it, I just needed to get my head away from it for a while," Craig added. "Once I had, and we started talking about storylines and things we could do and where we could take it, I was like, 'I'm in, let's do one more and try to the finish the story.'"

In November 2019, Craig confirmed that No Time To Die would mark his final time portraying James Bond. He took over the iconic role from Pierce Brosnan for 2006's Casino Royale, and went on to reprise the character in 2008's Quantum of Solace, 2012's Skyfall, and 2015's Spectre.