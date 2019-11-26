Daisy Ridley Hilariously Raps a Recap of All the Star Wars Movies — Watch!

Rey the rapper!

Star Wars actress Daisy Ridley showed off her rhyming skills on Monday night’s episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, rapping a recap of all eight Star Wars movies ahead of The Rise of Skywalker‘s release next month.

Ridley, 27, began the rap by summarizing the plot of the original trilogy before moving on to the prequel trilogy and the first two movies of the most recent trilogy. As she rapped, host Jimmy Fallon stood next to her with illustrations of the various characters and scenes from the films.

“Said a long time ago in a galaxy far, far away / A guy named Vader tried to kidnap a rebel princess, Leia,” the actress began, recapping A New Hope. “So she employed a droid to record her a quick note / She said, ‘Help me, Obi-Wan Kenobi, you’re my only hope.'”

Ridley continued: “Hyperspace zoom / Sent off some battle plans in an R2 / C-3PO saying they’re doomed / Until they’re bought by a farmer named Luke.”

Image zoom Jimmy Fallon and Daisy Ridley Andrew Lipovsky/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

After finishing the original first three movies, Ridley tackled the prequels which were released in the early millennium: “Back in the day / Little boy Anakin loved to pod race / Padmé escaped, Darth Maul went ape / The ending for Qui-Gon Jin wasn’t so great.”

However, as she wrapped up the prequels trilogy, the star realized she may have forgotten somebody — the infamously disliked character of Jar Jar Binks.

“I’m trying to think… Who’d I forget? What’s his name?” she rapped, as a clip of the character saying “Meesa called Jar Jar Binks!” played.

“Fast forward!” Fallon jokingly yelled.

When Ridley finally arrived at 2015’s The Force Awakens, the first Star Wars movie that she starred in, she rapped: “Jumping ahead to a scrapper named Rey (Hey!) / Teamed up with Poe and a Stormtrooper Finn / Who betrayed the First Order, so we let him in.”

The actress concluded her song by rapping: “You can’t stop me, I’m a Jedi from Jakku / Fight the Dark Side from Tatooine to Naboo / Let go of everything that you fear to lose / Be the spark that lights the fire / and May The Force Be With You.”

“Daisy Ridley, everybody!” Fallon, 45, yelled excitedly.

Image zoom Daisy Ridley as Rey in Star Wars Lucasfilm

Ridley, who starred in The Force Awakens and 2017’s The Last Jedi, stars in December’s The Rise of Skywalker, which also features John Boyega and Oscar Isaac.

The final Star Wars film finishes up the Skywalker Saga that George Lucas kicked off in 1977’s A New Hope.

Last month, the J.J. Abrams-directed film sold more presale tickets than any other Star Wars movie on Fandango, surpassing The Force Awakens. The film also broke a record at Atom Tickets, outperforming all other Star Wars films in the first hour they were on sale.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker flies into theaters on Dec. 20.