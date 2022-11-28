Watch Chris Pratt Fanboy Over Kevin Bacon on Set of 'Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special'

Chris Pratt is spreading holiday cheer — with some help from Kevin Bacon!

On Tuesday, the 43-year-old actor shared some special behind-the-scenes footage and photos on Instagram from his new Disney+ film, The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special. The photos and videos featured the one-and-only Bacon, Pratt's co-star in the holiday film.

In the first video, Pratt is seen looking around in awe at the intricate holiday set before breaking into a big smile at the end. The second video features the actor nodding excitedly while mouthing, "Kevin Bacon," before the camera pans to Bacon, 64, chatting with some other actors on set.

The Guardians star also shared a couple of photos including one of Pom Klementieff in character as Mantis as well as a shot of Bacon chatting with the same three actors from Pratt's video.

"Just a few sneak peeks behind the scenes filming our Holiday Special with none other than Legendary Hero Kevin Bacon," Pratt wrote alongside his videos and photos. "Now streaming on @disneyplus."

The first trailer for Marvel Studios' Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special shows the heroes trying to cheer up Star-Lord (Pratt) — who's sad about Gamora (Zoe Saldaña) being gone — by throwing him a grand Christmas on Earth.

Drax (Dave Bautista), Rocket (Bradley Cooper), Groot (Vin Diesel), Nebula (Karen Gillan) and Mantis (Klementieff) each return. At one point, Drax and Mantis seek out Bacon, who plays himself, as a Christmas present for Star-Lord.

"We're looking for the legendary Kevin Bacon," they say outside the movie star's front door — before breaking into his home and chasing him.

In July, writer/director James Gunn told Entertainment Tonight that in the Disney+ special, "We get all the holiday goodness that you would expect from a Guardians Christmas special with very little understanding of what Christmas actually is because they are in outer space.

The team already wrapped filming Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, which is in theaters May 5, 2023.