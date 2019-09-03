WATCH: Cardi B Shows Constance Wu Some Stripper Moves in New Hustlers Trailer

Hustlers is in theaters Sept. 13

By Alexia Fernandez
September 03, 2019 12:00 PM

A second trailer for Constance Wu and Jennifer Lopez’s highly anticipated stripper film Hustlers has dropped, and it’s got a few surprises.

The preview kicks off with Lopez’s Ramona, the head of a popular and successful strip club, introducing Wu’s Destiny to the stripper Diamond, played by rapper Cardi B.

“You know Diamond from the Bronx,” says Ramona.

“What’s up baby!” responds Diamond.

Hustlers follows Ramona as she aims to get the upper hand on her Wall Street clients with the help of her crew, including Wu’s new stripper Destiny.

Constance Wu and Jennifer Lopez
STXfilms
Constance Wu and Jennifer Lopez

Ramona and Destiny set out on a mission to gain back the upper hand. Also in on the adventure? Riverdale‘s Lili Reinhart, Keke Palmer, Stormi Maya and Cardi B.

Lopez revealed to Variety in a recent interview that she almost turned down the role.

“We were supposed to do it last summer, and I had worked so much,” Lopez said. “I was like, ‘I have to stay home with my kids and Alex [Rodriguez].”

Fortunately for her fans, the film’s director Lorene Scafaria was able to persuade Lopez to stay with the project by postponing production.

Lili Reinhart, Jennifer Lopez, Keke Palmer, and Constance Wu star in Hustlers 

The film, which also stars Julia Stiles, was inspired by a true story detailed in a New York Magazine article titled “The Hustlers at Scores,” which was first published on December 2015.

Hustlers is in theaters Sept. 13.

