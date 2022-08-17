Watch Bruce Willis Jam Out on Harmonica as Derek Richard Thomas Plays Guitar: 'Jam Session'

Bruce Willis rocked out in a sweet video posted to social media by his wife Emma Heming Willis


Published on August 17, 2022
Watch Bruce Willis Jam Out on Harmonica with His Daughter’s Boyfriend: 'Their Talent Is Speaking for Itself'
Photo: Emma Heming Willis/Instagram

Bruce Willis is feeling the beat.

The 67-year-old actor showed off his harmonica skills while spending time with his daughter Rumer Willis' boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas, in a sweet video his wife Emma Heming Willis posted on Instagram Tuesday.

Buss sang and strummed his guitar in the black and white clip, as the Die Hard star accompanied him on the harmonica from a nearby staircase.

"Their talent is speaking for itself. I'll just leave this here 🎶," Emma, 44, wrote of the moment, adding the hashtag #jamsession.

Praising the performance, one commenter wrote, "Long live the blues and long live Bruce! Excellent jam gents! 👏."

"Oh man! That makes my whole heart happy, some gifts lost while others remain," another echoed. "Music finds a way out of the darkest times."

Emma similarly shouted out her husband's musical talent back in June, posting a throwback clip of the Golden Globe winner performing the Drifters' "Under the Boardwalk" with The Temptations.

"My motto is don't let the fear stop you. Why? Because fear constantly stops me 😂🙈 Which is another reason I fell for my husband, fear has never stopped him. I mean what kind of next level confidence does it take to sing lead with The Temptations?" Emma captioned the video.

"You can say what you want (and boy have they) but this guy has always been led by his passion and has never let naysayers stop him from, well, anything," she added. "And I have so much respect, love and admiration for that man because of it. Enjoy this little ditty that warms my heart ❤️."

In March, the Willis family revealed on social media that Bruce would be "stepping away" from his acting career after being diagnosed with aphasia.

"To Bruce's amazing supporters, as a family we wanted to share that our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities," they wrote. "As a result of this and with much consideration Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him."

His family's Instagram posts went on to say that it "is a really challenging time" for them all, "and we are so appreciative of your continued love, compassion and support."

"We are moving through this as a strong family unit, and wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him. As Bruce always says, 'Live it up' and together we plan to do just that," they concluded, signing the note from the actor's daughters Rumer, Scout Willis, Tallulah Willis, Mabel and Evelyn, plus Bruce's wife Emma and ex-wife Demi Moore.

